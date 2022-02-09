Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854798 ISIN: GB0008754136 Ticker-Symbol: TLY 
Tradegate
07.02.22
21:45 Uhr
8,664 Euro
+0,148
+1,74 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TATE & LYLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TATE & LYLE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4788,63009:16
8,4908,61009:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TATE & LYLE
TATE & LYLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TATE & LYLE PLC8,664+1,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.