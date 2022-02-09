

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) announced that it has appointed Dawn Allen as Chief Financial Officer, and to the Board of Tate & Lyle, with effect from 16 May 2022.



Dawn Allen joins Tate & Lyle from Mars Inc. where she has been Global CFO & VP, Global Transformation since 2020. Prior to that, during a 25-year career at Mars, she has held a number of senior financial roles in Europe and the US including Global Divisional CFO, Food, Drinks and Multisales and Regional CFO Wrigley Americas.



Nick Hampton, Chief Executive said: 'I am delighted to welcome Dawn to Tate & Lyle. With over two decades of experience in the global food industry and a proven track record of financial leadership, Dawn is an outstanding addition to our executive team. I very much look forward to working with her and continuing to drive our growth agenda as Tate & Lyle enters a new chapter as a focused global food and beverage solutions business.'







