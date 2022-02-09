

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit widened in December, as exports and imports increased, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 2.339 billion in December from EUR 1.956 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 2.153 billion.



Exports rose 28.7 percent annually in December, following a 17.6 percent growth in November.



Imports grew 26.2 percent yearly in December, following a 21.4 percent rise in the previous month.



For the January to December period, the trade deficit was EUR 23.638 billion. Exports rose 20.1 percent and imports grew 22.1 percent.







