

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade deficit widened in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.430 billion in December from EUR 1.449 million in the same month last year. In November, the deficit was EUR 2.199 million.



Exports rose 23.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 16.2 percent growth in November.



Imports grew 34.7 percent annually in December, following a 34.4 percent rise in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports dropped 13.1 percent and imports decreased 6.8 percent.



In the fourth quarter, exports rose 13.2 percent annually and imports gained 28.7 percent.



In 2021, exports and imports rose by 18.1 percent and 21.1 percent, respectively. The trade deficit was EUR 19.041 billion.







