

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company K+S AG (SDFG), said on Wednesday that it expects a strong rise in earnings for the fiscal 2022, exceeding current market expectations. This is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment of the firm.



For the fiscal 2022, the chemical firm expects its EBITDA to be in the range of 1.6 billion euros - 1.9 billion euros, higher than the current market expectations of 1.26 billion euros.



'The expected improvement in earnings is mainly attributable to higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment. These will significantly exceed expected cost increases, particularly for energy, logistics, and materials,' the company said in a statement.



In addition, based on capital expenditures of around 400 million euros, adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in the range of 600 million euros and 800 million euros, higher than previous year figure of around 100 million euros.







