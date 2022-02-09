

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On a quiet day of economic announcements, the latest earnings news might get special attention.



Pre-market trends on Tuesday point to positive open for Wall Street. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 216.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 38.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 185.00 points.



The U.S. major averages climbed firmly into positive territory on Tuesday after showing a lack of direction early in the session.



The major averages reached new highs for the session. The Dow jumped 371.65 points or 1.1 percent to 35,462.78, the Nasdaq surged 178.79 points or 1.3 percent to 14,194.46 and the S&P 500 advanced 37.67 points or 0.8 percent to 4,521.54.



On the economic front, the Wholesale Inventories for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 2.0 percent, while it was 1.4 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, crude oil inventories were down 1.0 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories 2.1 million barrels.



Ten-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman to participate in discussion, Innovation and Community Banking before virtual Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator event at 10.30 am ET.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Distinguished Speakers Seminar hosted by the European Economics and Financial Centre in London or 12.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks gained ground on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended notably higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 27.32 points, or 0.79 percent, to 3,479.95 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 2.06 percent to finish at 24,829.99.



Japanese stocks closed sharply higher. The Nikkei average jumped 295.35 points, or 1.08 percent, to 27,579.87 while the broader Topix index settled 0.94 percent higher at 1,952.22.



Australian markets rallied as tech stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 81.60 points, or 1.14 percent, to 7,268.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index climbed 83.80 points, or 1.12 percent, to 7,572.80.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 98.94 points or 1.41 percent. The German DAX is adding 241.07 points or 1.59 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 54.57 points or 0.72 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 230.12 points or 0.83 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.58 percent.







