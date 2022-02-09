

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for REALNETWORKS INC (RNWK):



Earnings: -$2.52 million in Q4 vs. $8.14 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. Revenue: $13.40 million in Q4 vs. $17.60 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.0 - $14.0 Mln



