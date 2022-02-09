

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see January data for new yuan loans, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



New yuan loans are expected to be worth CNY3690 billion, up from CNY1130 billion in December. The M2 money supply is called at 9.2 percent, up from 9.0 percent in the previous month. Outstanding loan growth is seen steady at 11.6 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to keep unchanged its benchmark lending rate at 3.50 percent, its deposit facility rate at 2.75 percent and its lending facility rate at 4.25 percent.



Japan will see January numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 8.2 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 8.5 percent yearly gain in December.



South Korea will release December current account data; in November, the current account surplus was $7.16 billion.



Australia will provide December figures for building permits, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 8.2 percent on month following the 2.6 percent gain in November.







