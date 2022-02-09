

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) issued an outlook for the full year 2022, with both earnings and revenues above current estimates.



Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $32.35 to $32.85 per share and revenues of $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $30.93 per share on revenues of $13.56 billion.



The company expects net new store openings to be between 175 and 185 in 2022, with comparable store sales growth of 5% to 7%. The company expects gross margin of 50.8% to 51.3% for the year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OREILLY AUTOMOTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de