

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in the morning session on Thursday, after India's central bank left its key interest rate and policy stance unchanged.



The Reserve Bank of India held the repo rate steady at 4.00 percent as expected.



The reverse repo rate was left unchanged at 3.35 percent, defying expectations for a hike to 3.55 percent.



RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the 'accommodative' policy stance is set to continue as long as needed.



The Indian rupee weakened to a 10-day low of 75.04 against the greenback from yesterday's closing value of 74.78. If the rupee falls further, 76.00 is likely seen as its next support level.







