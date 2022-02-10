

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - German IT provider Bechtle AG reported Thursday that its preliminary fiscal 2021 earnings before taxes went up by about 18 percent to approximately 320 million euros, despite supply shortages pummelling the IT industry. The EBT margin is expected to amount to around 5 percent.



Revenue grew to about 6.25 billion euros from 5.82 billion euros in the prior year. Revenue increased more than 7 percent organically.



The order backlog reached an all-time high of around 1.8 billion euros, around 80 percent above the previous year.



Bechtle plans to publish the final results for the fiscal year 2021 on March 18.







