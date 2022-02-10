

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX (REL.L, RLXXF.PK, RELX) said it delivered strong underlying revenue and profit growth in 2021. In recognition of the strong financial performance, the Group proposed a 6% increase in the full year dividend to 49.8 pence.



Fiscal year adjusted profit before tax was 2.08 billion pounds compared to 1.92 billion pounds, prior year, a constant currency growth of 15%. Adjusted earnings per share was 87.6 pence compared to 80.1 pence.



Reported profit before tax increased to 1.80 billion pounds from 1.48 billion pounds, last year. Reported earnings per share was 76.3 pence compared to 63.5 pence.



Revenue was 7.24 billion pounds, an underlying growth of 7%. Electronic revenue, representing 86% of the total, grew 6%, driven by further development of analytics and decision tools.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RELX PLC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de