

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 31 December 2021 declined 23% to 116.0 million pounds from last year's 150.6 million pounds, due to the decline in adjusted EBITDA and lower mark-to-market gains on the Group's seed capital investments.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the period was 93.7 million pounds or 13.31 pence per share down from 127.7 million pounds or 18.22 pence per share in the previous year.



On an adjusted basis, excluding the effects of foreign exchange translation, seed capital-related items and relevant tax, earnings per share were 19% lower at 10.4 pence compared to 12.8 pence in the prior year.



Net revenue for the period was 138.5 million pounds down from 150.7 million pounds in the previous year.







