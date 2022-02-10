

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday after Siemens delivered robust quarterly profit and confirmed its guidance for 2022, saying it was seeing 'extraordinary' order intake from its customers.



Investors await a highly anticipated report on U.S. consumer price inflation, which could impact expectations for how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be regarding raising interest rates.



The benchmark DAX was up 68 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,550.



Siemens shares were up nearly 7 percent.



Metro AG soared 9.3 percent. The cash-and-carry firm has reported a 20 percent increase in sales in the first quarter of its financial year.



Online food ordering company Delivery Hero plunged as much as 18 percent after its full-year profit projections disappointed analysts.



Thyssenkrupp dropped 1 percent despite the industrial company posting better-than-expected sales and earnings in its first quarter.







