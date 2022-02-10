

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sonoco Products (SON):



Earnings: $65.16 million in Q4 vs. -$11.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.66 in Q4 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $88.81 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.89 per share Revenue: $1.439 billion in Q4 vs. $1.376 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25-$1.35



