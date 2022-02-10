

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fairfield, New Jersey-based Home Easy Ltd. is recalling Geek Heat personal electric heaters citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 3,000 units of Home Easy Geek Heat DH-QN06 personal heaters. The heater measures 20 inches in length, 13 inches in width and is sold in white.



The heaters were manufactured in China and sold at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores nationwide and the New Jersey chain of Value Zone stores and online at amazon.com, walmart.com. target.com and wayfair.com. The heaters were sold from October 2020 through January of 2021 for about $23.



The affected heaters' toggle power switch can spark when the switch is used, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after Home Easy received three reports of the toggle power switch causing a fire. However, the company has not received any reports of injuries or property damage related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Home Easy for a full refund.







