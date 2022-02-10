

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial and retail technology company, Diebold Nixdorf (DBD), said on Thursday that it has named the present Global Banking Executive Vice President, Octavio Marquez as the new Chief Executive Officer. The current CEO Gerrard Schmid will continue in the Board until his term expires at the Annual General Meeting.



Octavio Marquez's new role will be effective March 11.



Marquez joined Diebold in 2014 and has held multiple leadership roles at the company. Before joining Diebold, he had served as Managing Director for the Mexico operations of EMC.







