DTE Energy Co (DTE) raised its 2022 operating earnings outlook to $5.80-$6.00 per share from $5.70-$5.97 guided earlier.



For the fourth quarter, the company revealed a profit that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $306 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DTE Energy Co reported adjusted earnings of $203 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $306 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.42 last year.







