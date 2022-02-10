

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):



Earnings: -$258.46 million in Q4 vs. $243.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.16 in Q4 vs. -$2.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$203.01 million or -$1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$1.54 per share Revenue: $258.64 million in Q4 vs. $163.56 million in the same period last year.



