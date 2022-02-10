

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$3.29 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$6.44 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.44 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 72.1% to $16.59 million from $9.64 million last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



