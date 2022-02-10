

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $189.09 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $248.22 million, or $3.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $198.97 million or $2.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.76 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $189.09 Mln. vs. $248.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.80 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.87 -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de