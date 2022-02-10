

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) issued an outlook for the first quarter and full year 2022.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $65.0 million to $66.0 million and adjusted loss of $0.26 to $0.24 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate loss of $0.18 per share and revenues of $65.22 million.



For the full year 2022, the company expects revenues of $267.0 to $270.0 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $273.3 million.







