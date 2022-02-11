

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it has reached an agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 600,000 doses of investigational drug bebtelovimab for at least $720 million.



The company noted that the U.S. government will accept the doses of bebtelovimab if it is granted an Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Lilly has submitted a request for an Emergency Use Authorization for bebtelovimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in certain high-risk patients to the FDA.



Pseudovirus and authentic virus testing demonstrated that bebtelovimab retains full neutralizing activity against Omicron.



In addition, pseudovirus testing with bebtelovimab demonstrates that it retains neutralization against all other known variants of interest and concern, including BA.2.



The supply agreement calls for the delivery of up to 600,000 doses no later than March 31, 2022 with an option of 500,000 additional doses no later than July 31, 2022.



The 2022 estimated financial impact of the agreement is at least $720 million of revenue and about $0.20 of earnings per share.







