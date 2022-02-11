

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charlotte, North Carolina -based Positec USA Inc. is recalling WORX electric pressure washers citing injury risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 17,630 units of WORX Brand 13 Amp 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washers with model number WG606. They are gray and orange with the WORX brand name on the front of the product and 'Electric Pressure Washer' on the handle.



The recalled products have serial number ranges from 20210200078905 to 20210200096490 and from 20210200097286 to 20210200097881.



The products were manufactured in China and sold at Menards stores in the Midwest and other independent hardware stores nationwide and online at https://www.menards.com from April 2021 through November 2021 for about $180.



According to the agency, the sprayer hose can separate from the spray wand during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user or passersby.



The recall was initiated after Positec received 61 reports of the spray hose and wand separation. This includes four reports of minor injuries, including cuts and bruises.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact Positec USA for a free replacement.







