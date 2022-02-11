

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said Friday that two-year data from its Phase III studies of Vabysmo and Susvimo reinforced potential to maintain vision with fewer treatments for people with two leading causes of vision loss.



The longer-term results from the Vabysmo YOSEMITE and RHINE studies in diabetic macular edema (DME) and the Susvimo Archway study in wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) further reinforce the potential to allow for longer time between treatments and fewer eye injections for people with these conditions, while still achieving and maintaining vision gains seen with previous standard-of-care injections.



Wet AMD and DME are two leading causes of vision loss, which require treatment with eye injections as often as once a month.



In the YOSEMITE and RHINE studies, at least 60% of people eligible for extended dosing with Vabysmo could be treated every four months at two years - a 10 percentage point increase since the primary analysis at one year - while achieving non-inferior vision gains versus aflibercept given every two months.



Furthermore, nearly 80% of people eligible for extended dosing with Vabysmo could be treated every three months or longer.



In the Archway study, Susvimo allowed 95% of people to go six months between treatments at two years - the fourth complete refill-exchange interval - while maintaining vision outcomes that were non-inferior to monthly ranibizumab injections.



Across all three studies, with longer follow-up, Vabysmo and Susvimo continued to be generally well tolerated, with favorable benefit-risk profiles. Safety will continue to be monitored closely in the post-market setting.







