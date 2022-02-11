

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 1.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the currency fell against the yen and the greenback, it was steady against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 156.93 against the yen, 1.3519 against the greenback, 0.8411 against the euro and 1.2554 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de