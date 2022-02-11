

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $893 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $64 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 136.7% to $5.35 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $893 Mln. vs. $64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.35 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



