

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX):



Earnings: -$7.3 million in Q4 vs. $347.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $3.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $4.3 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $312.0 million in Q4 vs. $247.9 million in the same period last year.



