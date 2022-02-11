

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group (ALK) the holding company for Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest U.S. passenger airline, and regional carrier Horizon Air on Friday announced that Lead Independent Director Patricia Bedient would become the chair of the company's Board of Directors, effective May 5.



The announcement is in view of Brad Tilden retiring as CEO in March 2021 and passing the helm to Ben Minicucci.



Patricia Bedient would serve as independent non-executive chair, while Tilden served as executive chair.



Bedient, a member of AAG's board since 2004, has served as lead independent director since 2016, and is on the board's audit and governance, nominating and corporate responsibility committees. Bedient has been with the airline for 18 years.



Prior to that Bedient served as CFO and executive vice president of Weyerhaeuser Company from 2007 to 2016.



AAG's independent board members are 42 percent female and 50 percent ethnically/racially diverse.



Shares of Alaska Air Group are currently trading in premarket at $59.95, up $1.33 or 2.27 percent from previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALASKA AIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de