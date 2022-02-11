

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Great American Cobbler LLC. has recalled about 4,272 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.



According to the statement, the recalled product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The frozen Creole style chicken pot pie items were produced August 19, 2021, and November 3, 2021.



The company has recalled 2-lb. cardboard box sleeve containing 'GREAT AMERICAN Pot Pie Handcrafted Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie' with lot codes '21231' and '21307' and best by dates of 02/19/2023 and 05/03/2023. These items were shipped to retail locations in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Virginia.



The problem was discovered during routine FSIS label verification activities when it was determined that soy was not listed on the product label.



The company has not received any reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







