Commerce Bank goes live on Temenos core banking platform to reimagine banking for the digital era.Geneva - Temenos, the banking software company, today announced that Commerce Bank has gone live with Temenos core banking platform. This milestone completes Commerce Bank's modernization project to move from its legacy systems for deposits to a modern, agile and open platform tailored for the US market. Named again among America's Best Banks by Forbes, Commerce Bank has been serving customers for...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...