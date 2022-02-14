

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks plunged on Monday as the situation between Russian and Ukraine reportedly worsened with the increasing possibility of an invasion.



The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend 'every inch' of Nato territory.



Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadim Prystaiko said today in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that Kiev could drop its position on joining the NATO bloc if this move helps avert a war with Russia.



The benchmark CAC 40 tumbled 236 points, or 3.4 percent, to 6,775 after losing 1.3 percent on Friday.



Banks led losses, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe General falling 4-6 percent. Automaker Renault was down nearly 6 percent.







