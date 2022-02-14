

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against its major rivals in the European session on Monday, as European stocks fell on growing worries that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is imminent.



As concerns escalate, some airlines are canceling or diverting flights to Ukraine.



Around 130,000 Russian troops are massed on the borders of Ukraine, with the West fearing that an invasion is possible early this week.



German chancellor Olaf Scholz is traveling to Kyiv to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. He will talk with Putin on Tuesday.



U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to hold talks with allies, with No 10 admitting that all information indicates an attack is likely at any moment.



The European currency touched nearly 2-week lows of 1.1301 against the greenback and 130.05 against the yen, after climbing to 1.1369 and 131.39, respectively in prior deals. The euro is likely test support around 1.11 against the greenback and 127.5 against the yen.



The euro fell to 1.0450 against the franc, its weakest level since February 3. The euro may face support around the 1.03 region, if it falls again.



The euro dropped back against the loonie, with the pair trading at 1.4445. The currency is seen finding support around the 1.42 mark.



The euro eased off to 0.8361 against the pound, on track to pierce its Asian session's nearly a 2-week low of 0.8355. The next possible support for the currency is seen around the 0.82 level.



In contrast, the euro held steady against the aussie and the kiwi, after rising to 1.5960 and 1.7155, respectively earlier in the session. The euro had ended Friday's trading at 1.5893 against the aussie and 1.7059 versus the kiwi.







