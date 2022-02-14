

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Monday reported its fiscal year 2021 net income of 1.845 billion euros, up sharply from 625 million euros last year.



Earnings per share were 10.31 euros, up from 3.52 euros a year ago.



Segment operating income was 2.966 billion euros, up from 1.878 billion euros last year. Operating margin rose to 12.5 percent from 9.2 percent a year ago.



Sales were 23.795 billion euros, up from 20.469 billion euros last year.







