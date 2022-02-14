

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):



Earnings: $742.67 million in Q4 vs. -$92.50 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $651.05 million or $1.79 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.69 per share Revenue: $1926.97 million in Q4 vs. $837.64 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de