

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to rise 1.4 percent on quarter and 5.8 percent on year after sinking 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year in the previous three months. Capex is tipped to add 0.5 percent on quarter after dropping 2.3 percent in Q3.



Japan also will see final December figures for industrial production; in November, output was up 7.0 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on February 1. At the meeting, the RBA decided to discontinue the bond purchase program and left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent.



Indonesia will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surged 52.66 percent on year, up from 47.93 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 32.7 percent, slowing from 35.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.05 billion, down from $1.02 billion a month earlier.







