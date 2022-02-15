

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresno, California -based Candies Tolteca is recalling certain TOLTECA brand Saladitos dried plums citing the potential to be contaminated with lead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 1.5 oz packages of 'Saladitos' salted dried plums and 1.5 oz packages of 'Saladitos con Chile y Limon' dried plums with chili & lemon.



Both Saladitos items are packaged in a clear cellophane bag. Saladitos salted dried plums can be identified with UPC Code 704927600694, while Saladitos con Chile y Limon can be identified with UPC Code 704927600700.



The lot number 21019 is stamped on the front of the package, along with the expiration dates of 05/20/2022 for the Saladitos and 01/20/2022 for the Saladitos Con Chile y Limon.



Independent distributors and company Route Sales Representatives sold and/or distributed the Saladito products in California, Nevada & Utah. They in turn sold the affected products to many retail stores, including supermarkets, gas stations and convenient stores.



The recall was initiated after the California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued the public notice, with the knowledge of the California Department of Public Health and the FDA.



According to the agency, lead is a toxic substance present in the environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions.



However, exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause poisoning. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. Further, heavy metal poisoning in children can cause learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.



The company discontinued its sale of both affected products since on or about June 23, 2021 immediately after having received a Notice of Violation concerning the Prop 65 warning label.



In similar recalls, Los Angeles, California-based Rojas Inc. last week called back Plain Dried Salted Plums in 0.5oz packages citing the potential to have elevated levels of lead.



Brooklyn, New York-based Murray Int'l Trading in November last year called back Herbal Doctor Brand Angelicae Sinensis for the possible presence of elevated levels of lead and cadmium.







