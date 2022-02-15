

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) reported that its fiscal year adjusted operating profit increased by 22.5% to 18.5 million pounds from 15.1 million pounds, prior year, driven by revenue growth partially offset by increased operating costs. Adjusted EPS was 16.4 pence compared to 13.6 pence.



Pretax profit declined to 5.6 million pounds from 9.5 million pounds. Earnings per share was 5.0 pence compared to 9.1 pence.



For the year ended 30 November 2021, Group revenue increased by 11.6% to 210.9 million pounds from 189.0 million pounds, driven by strong trading in RM Resources which recovered quickly following the re-opening of UK schools in March 2021.



Neil Martin, Chief Executive of RM, said: 'RM delivered a satisfactory financial performance in another year impacted by COVID-19. While the current environment remains uncertain, market trends are developing positively for the longer-term outlook of RM.'



The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of 3.0 pence share, which together with the interim dividend would amount to a total of 4.7 pence share.







