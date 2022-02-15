

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L) a British aerospace, defense, and nuclear engineering services provider, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire the remaining 50 percent interest in its Australian Naval Ship Management or NSM joint venture or JV, from its partner in Australia, for a consideration of A$60 million, or around 32 million pounds.



Founded in 2012, the NSM JV is aimed at to maintain of the Royal Australian Navy's ANZAC class frigates. However, today the business has evolved into a strategic maritime sustainment partner to Australia.



For the year to March 31, 2021, NSM reported A$254 million in revenues.







