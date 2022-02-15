

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INF.L), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, said on Tuesday that it has repurchased about 1.14 million shares for cancellation, through Merrill Lynch International, at an average price of 6.07 pounds per share.



The highest and lowest purchase prices paid per share were 6.13 pounds and 5.92 pounds, respectively.



Following a binding deal for the sale of Informa's Pharma Intelligence business for 1.9 billion pounds on February 10, the Group started a share buyback drive with an initial tranche of 100 million pounds which also covers this latest repurchase.







