

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks bounced back on Tuesday after Russia signaled a de-escalation of tensions.



The Russian military today said that some of its troops are expected to return to bases as a number of drills have finished.



There is a certain relief in the Ukraine-Russian crisis as the two sides seem willing to continue their diplomatic efforts to avoid a military action.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the West is open to dialogue about Russia's security concerns, but will impose sanctions if it invades Ukraine.



The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 66 points, or nearly 1 percent, to 6,918 after tumbling 2.3 percent on Monday.



IT consultancy Capgemini rose about 1 percent after it achieved a remarkable performance in 2021 in terms of growth, profitability and cash generation.







