

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production rose in December, as initially estimated, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent monthly in December, as estimated.



Shipments rose 0.1 percent monthly in December. In the initial estimate, shipments fell 0.1 percent.



Inventories increased 0.1 percent versus a 0.5 percent growth in the initial estimate.



The inventory ratio fell 0.5 percent in December. In the initial estimate, the inventory ratio rose 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 2.7 percent in December, as initially estimated.



Capacity utilization decreased 0.4 percent monthly in December and grew 4.2 percent from a year ago.







