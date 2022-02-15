

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $112.7 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $93.3 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $99.7 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $709.2 million from $727.3 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $112.7 Mln. vs. $93.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.26 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $709.2 Mln vs. $727.3 Mln last year.



