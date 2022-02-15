

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc (ALLE), a provider of security products and solutions, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Michael Wagnes as new Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from March 1.



Wagnes succeeds Patrick Shannon, who earlier had announced plans to retire by September 2 and to serve as an advisor during the transition.



In his 15 years at Allegion, Wagnes has been Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Americas since 2020.







