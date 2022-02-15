

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, health care company Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) initiated earnings guidance for the full year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.75 to $4.91 per share. Previously, the company had provided preliminary guidance adjusted earnings growth in the mid to high single digits.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HENRY SCHEIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de