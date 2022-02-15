

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. PPI for January and New York Fed's empire manufacturing survey for February are due at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it retreated against the franc, it held steady against the yen and the euro. Against the pound, it rebounded.



The greenback was worth 115.61 against the yen, 1.1351 against the euro, 1.3542 against the pound and 0.9240 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de