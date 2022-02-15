

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged up by 1.0 percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.



Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding prices for food, energy and trade services, core producer prices advanced by 0.9 percent in January after climbing by 0.4 percent in December.



Meanwhile, the report showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 9.7 percent in January from 9.8 percent in December.



The annual rate of growth in core producer prices also decelerated to 6.9 percent in January from 7.0 percent in December.







