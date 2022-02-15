

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year after a 7.4 percent increase in the previous quarter.



The seasonally adjusted GDP growth slowed to 2.7 percent from 7.6 percent in the previous quarter.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP decreased 0.5 percent after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous three months.



In the whole year 2021, the GDP increased 5.6 percent.







