

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):



Earnings: -$69.3 million in Q4 vs. $74.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q4 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$66.4 million or -$0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $36.0 million in Q4 vs. $27.1 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de