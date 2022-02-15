

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release January figures for consumer prices, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to have risen 0.5 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent on month and gaining 1.5 percent on year in December. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 9.5 percent, slowing from 10.3 percent in the previous month.



South Korea will see January figures for unemployment; in December, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.



Australia will see January results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in December, the index eased 0.03 percent.



Japan will release December figures for its tertiary industry index; in November, the index rose 0.4 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for Makha Bucha, and will re-open on Thursday.







