Healing Retreats, like STAR Foundation's 10-Day Program, Use a Heart-Centered Approach to Individual Healing

STAR Foundation's Healing Retreats offers an in-depth approach to individual healing, using a blend of techniques from mainstream psychotherapy in addition to holistic and transpersonal modalities.
TUBAC, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / For over forty years, the STAR Foundation has been conducting intensive healing retreats. STAR retreats work by facilitating a reconnection to one's core self, one's essence. The STAR process doesn't necessarily eliminate negative traits or feelings, but rather allows participants to connect more deeply to their core self and essence, and thus to their own inner wisdom, strength, and power. The STAR process does this by providing a safe, supportive environment in which participants have opportunities to recognize and understand their deepest feelings and fears. From this place, participants are able to experience deeply who they really were before the fears and other adaptive patterns of behavior took over.